Vedanta announces fifth interim dividend; FY23 outflow at Rs 37.7K cr



With this, the company's total dividend outgo for the ongoing financial year would be its highest ever, at Rs 37,730 crore. The board of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Tuesday approved the company’s fifth interim dividend -- of Rs 20.50 per equity share, or at 2050 per cent of the face value of ₹1 per share -- for the financial year ending March 31. It will amount to Rs 7,621 crore.



Vedanta's shares closed at Rs 274 apiece; the company has a total market valuation of Rs 1.01 trillion. It has lost 13 per cent of market value since January this year. The Agarwal family's Vedanta Resources (VRL), which owns a 70 per cent stake in the BSE-listed Vedanta, will use the dividend proceeds to repay a consolidated debt of $11.8 billion. Vedanta’s consolidated debt was Rs 53,581 crore and had cash and cash equivalent of Rs 32,612 crore for FY22.



Earlier, Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta, had also announced a record dividend pay-out of Rs 32,000 crore for the ongoing fiscal year. A plan by the Vedanta group to merge its international zinc business with HZL was nixed by the Indian government, which argued that the deal was not in the best interest of minority shareholders. The Indian government owns 29.5 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc. Before this, Vedanta, so far, in the current financial year declared a total interim dividend of Rs 81 per share in four pay-outs. With the fifth dividend, the company's total outgo will be Rs 101.5 per share.

Meanwhile, CFO of Vedanta Ajay Goel resigned (effective on April 9, 2023) to pursue a career outside of the group, the company announced. Vedanta Resources is also in talks with international banks, including Barclays, JP Morgan and StanChart, to raise up to $1 billion to refinance old loans, according to banking sources. The Indian company has sought the Reserve Bank of India's permission to give a counter guarantee for the loan to be taken by the parent, but no decision has been taken by the central bank, so far.



On March 10, Moody's downgraded VRL’s rating, citing increasing refinancing risks surrounding the holding company. The rating firm revised the outlook on Vedanta Resources as negative. “Ongoing delays in holdco VRL’s refinancing efforts and its continued reliance on dividend receipts are depleting liquidity at its operating subsidiaries,” Kaustubh Chaubal, senior vice-president of Moody's, warned. It said VRL’s cash needs for the next fiscal year ending March 2024 remain large, including cross-border bonds of $400 million and $500 million that are due in April and May 2023, respectively, and a $1-billion bond maturing in January 2024. A spokesperson earlier said Vedanta is confident of meeting its upcoming maturities in the quarter ending June 2023. “We have multiple options for both refinancing and repayment through internal accruals. We are at an advanced stage in tying up required financing through a $1-billion fresh loan from a syndicate of banks,” the spokesperson said.