Business Standard

Vedanta Group notifies third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share

Vedanta Group approved the third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share or 1750 per cent for the financial year 2022-23, on Tuesday November 2022

Topics
Vedanta  | Companies | Interim Dividend

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vedanta
Vedanta Group approved the third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share or 1750 per cent for the financial year 2022-23, on Tuesday November 2022.

"...we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 have approved Third Interim Dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity share i.e. 1750 per cent on face value of Re 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to c. Rs 6,505 crores." the Vedanta group said in a BSE filing.

Announcing the move, billionaire Anil Agarwal-led mining giant said that dividend will amount to Rs 6,505 crore. And the record date for the same has been fixed as November 30, 2022.

"The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law", the group said in the filing.

The mining major paid its first interim dividend of Rs 31.5 per equity share for Financial Year 2022-23 to shareholders in May 2022 and second interim dividend worth Rs19.5 per share in July 2022.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 18:10 IST

