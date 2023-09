As indebtedness rises, microfinance industry has amber lights switched on

A first since 2007: Sensex's yield gap with 10-yr US bond turns negative

M-cap of 8 of 10 firms lose Rs 2.28 trn; HDFC, Reliance biggest laggards

FPIs outflow in equities crosses Rs 10,000 cr mark in Sep on rising rates

Real estate fractional ownership mkt touches Rs 4,000 cr, to grow at 25-30%

Following commercial wisdom will be game changer for resolving bad loans

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

India's microfinance sector will continue to thrive, get bigger

Fusion Micro, Spandana: Rally in MFI stocks has more legs, say analysts

“I don’t want to sound alarmist, but it pays to be cautious,” says Manoj Kumar Nambiar, managing director (MD) of Arohan Financial Services, a micro-finance institution (MFI).

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com