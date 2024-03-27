Sensex (    %)
                             
Aster DM, CDSL dip up to 7% after 10% equity changes hands via block deals

Aster DM sees nearly 10 per cent of its equity change hands, while 10.23 per cent equity of CDSL were traded in a black deal on Wednesday.

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare and Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) slipped up to 7 per cent on the bourses in an otherwise firm market after huge block deals executed on these counters.

Shares of CDSL were down 7 per cent at Rs 1,675 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade after over 10 per cent equity of the company changed hands. Around 10.7 million equity shares representing 10.23 per cent of total equity of CDSL changed hands on the NSE till 09:17 am; the exchange data shows.
Shares of Aster DM Healthcare slipped 6 per cent to Rs 405 on the BSE in intra-day trade. As many as 49.77 million equity shares representing 9.96 per cent of total equity of the hospital company changed hands via block deals, the exchange data shows.

However, the names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

According to a Reuters report, the private equity firm Olympus Capital Asia had plans to sell up to 9.8 per cent stake in Aster DM Healthcare for up to Rs 1,953 crore.

Meanwhile, as per a report by CNBC-TV18, Standard Chartered Bank, a public shareholder of CDSL, was likely to sell its entire 7.18 per cent stake (7.5 million equity shares) for $151 million through a block deal, 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Aster DM Healthcare CDSL stock market trading Market trends Standard Chartered Bank

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

