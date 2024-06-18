Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Avanti Feeds zooms 9.5% on June 18; stock may top Rs 700-mark; details here

Avanti Feeds share break out: After staying range-bound since the start of the year, Avant Feeds stock price broke out of the consolidation phase on June 7

Strong orders to push up exports of shrimps
Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Avanti Feeds share: Avanti Feeds share price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 652 apiece after it soared 9.5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. The spurt was supported by healthy volumes on the counter which saw 5.88 million shares being exchanged on the BSE and NSE.

At 2:00 PM, the stock was quoting 8.5 per cent higher on the BSE at Rs 646 per share as against 0.32 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. Including today's stock price rally, Avanti Feeds share price has surged 55.3 per cent, thus far, in
Topics : Markets Buzzing stocks Avanti Feeds Shrimp exports Crisil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon