close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Axis Direct faces hours-long technical outage; traders complaint of losses

Queries sent to Axis Securities on the technical issues and resolution for customers remained unanswered till the time of going to press

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Axis Bank

Axis Bank

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Customers of Axis Direct, the retail broking arm of Axis Bank, were unable to log-in to their trading accounts on Tuesday owing to technical error at the broker’s end which lasted several hours.
The platform updated its customers during the final hour of market close that their mobile app Ring and web trading application were up and running. How­ever, customers complained that outages occ­urred even during the last 15 minutes of the closing session.
Queries sent to Axis Securities on the technical issues and resolution for customers remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Some customers shared that they had faced similar technical issues on Monday too where some faced login issues while for some others orders for not going through.  

Last week, discount broker Shoonya by Finvasia was hit by technical glitch leading to scores of trades complaining of losses as they could not square-off existing positions.
"The trading platform faced a technical issue on 13th April 2023, especially between 9 AM to 11 AM. This caused a mismatch of trades at the front end of client accounts. Customers who placed trades in this time frame may have seen a mismatch even though their trades were executed correctly at the backend with the exchanges," the broker stated.

Also Read

Analysts raise Axis Bank's earnings forecast; to track deposit growth ahead

Axis Bank Q2 preview: Profit may rise over 40% YoY on low provisions

Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition

Axis Bank Q2 net profit rises 70% to Rs 5,329 crore; NII jumps 31%

Axis Bank dips nearly 4% as govt initiates SUUTI's 1.55% stake sale via OFS

SGX NSE Connect to become fully operational from July 3 at GIFT City

Private equity inflow in real estate plunges 95% to $45 mn in Jan-Mar

Indian equity markets to trade in range-bound manner: ICICI Securities

Active clients drop for ninth month but discount brokerages build dominance

Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed 40% in two days


The broker later offered squaring off of trades on Monday and a facility for traders to raise a dispute case.
Earlier in December 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a circular asking stock exchanges to set up an Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform to enable investors to square-off or close their open positions and cancel pending orders in case of a technical glitch at the stockbroker.

The appropriate systems for IRRA are to be made operational from October 1, 2023. 
Topics : Axis Bank | Trading

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed 40% in two days

stock market, market, stock brokers
2 min read

Nifty Realty up 13% so far in April; Godrej, DLF, Oberoi zoom up to 27%

construction
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Sensex, Nifty likely to hit all-time high; Nifty Bank may lead the rally

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally
3 min read

Indian Bank hits over 4-year high on FII buying; stock jumps 12% in 2 days

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read

Tata Chemicals declines 7% after company slashes soda ash prices

Tata
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Sensex, Nifty likely to hit all-time high; Nifty Bank may lead the rally

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: Jubilant Food, Avalon Tech, Just Dial, Angel One, Hathway

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
5 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Apple store opening in India will not impact Redington much: Analysts

Apple
4 min read

Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed 40% in two days

stock market, market, stock brokers
2 min read

Tata Chemicals declines 7% after company slashes soda ash prices

Tata
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon