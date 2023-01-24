JUST IN
Analysts raise Axis Bank's earnings forecast; to track deposit growth ahead

Axis Bank Q3 result review: Axis Bank's is moving in the right direction with improvement in net interest margins, sustaining loan growth momentum, and expansion in return profile, analysts said

Topics
Axis Bank | Q3 results | Market news

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Analysts raise Axis Bank's earnings forecast; to track deposit growth ahead

Axis Bank Q3 review: With Axis Bank holding its earnings’ growth momentum in the December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2022-23 (FY23), analysts have raised their net profit forecasts for upcoming financial years by as much as 15 per cent, and net interest income (NII) forecasts by 11.5 per cent.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 12:41 IST

