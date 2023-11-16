Bajaj Fin falls 4% as RBI bars lending under eCOM, Insta EMI Card schemes

Also Read RBI bars Bajaj Finance from lending under eCOM, Insta EMI Card products Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit Shares of Bajaj Finance fall 3% as management projects margin contraction Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7% Tata Technologies sets Rs 475-500 as price band for Rs 3,043-crore IPO Stocks to Watch today, Nov 16: TCS, Bajaj Fin, RateGain, ONGC, Dabur, Paytm Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150 pts; NTPC jumps 2%, TCS up 1% Gold prices rise Rs 410, silver jumps Rs 1,700; oil dips below $82 IndusInd Bank, Suzlon Energy among nine firms added to MSCI India Index

Shares of Bajaj Finance slipped 4 per cent to Rs 6,937.15 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday directed the non-banking finance company (NBFC) not to lend under its two products — Insta EMI and eCOM — with immediate effect.The direction cites violations of certain provisions of the digital lending guidelines including the non-issuance of key fact statements (KFS) to borrowers for these two lending products, and deficiencies in KFS issued for other digital loans sanctioned by the company.Shares of Bajaj Finance were trading lower for the third straight day, falling 7 per cent during the period. It was quoting at its lowest level since August 21, 2023. At 09:47 AM, the stock was down 1.5 per cent at Rs 6,937.15, as compared to 0.14 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.In an exchange filing, Bajaj Finance informed that these supervisory restrictions will remain in place till the deficiencies observed are made good by the company to the satisfaction of the RBI, in terms of issuance of Key Fact Statements to the borrowers.Bajaj Finance, on its part, clarified that it is already issuing KFS for the loans booked under the two lending products. "However, based on the concerns raised by the RBI, the company will undertake a detailed review of the KFS and implement requisite corrective actions to the satisfaction of the RBI at the soonest," the statement said.According to ICICI Securities, limited impact is seen on disbursement of loans given the restriction imposed by RBI. However, given around 20 per cent of customer acquisition is through EMI cards, embargo on customer acquisition is expected to impact customer onboarding and thus impact fee income and thereby profitability."Deficiencies (as against the digital lending guidelines) identified by the RBI are more operational in nature (with regards to KFS) and do not raise any questions on BAF’s processes or the structures of the various products in these two sourcing channels. BAF shared that it does expect any material financial impact from this event," Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said.This action from the RBI definitely shows that it is stringently auditing the lending institutions (including banks) and is ensuring compliance with its guidelines by imposing penalties or restrictions on new customer/loan acquisitions in certain products or through certain channels, the brokerage firm said."We have not made any changes in our estimates as yet, even though we acknowledge that there will be an impact on both AUM growth as well as fee income in H2FY24. However, our long-term thesis for this franchise remains intact. Bajaj Finance will take corrective action, and once successful in satisfying the RBI, its momentum will only get stronger ahead with the digital ecosystem – app,web platform and full-stack payment offerings – in place," MOFSL said in company update.Last week, Bajaj Finance successfully raised Rs 8,800 crore by issuing over 121 million equity shares at an issue price of Rs 7,270 per equity share to qualified institutional buyers through a qualified institutions placement (QIP).