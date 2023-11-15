Sensex (1.14%)
RBI asks Bajaj Finance to stop loan disbursal via its two lending products

The action is due to the non-adherence of the NBFC to the extant provisions of the digital lending guidelines of the central bank

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday asked Bajaj Finance, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), to stop sanctioning and disbursing loans under its lending products — 'eCOM' and 'Insta EMI Card' with immediate effect.

The action is due to the non-adherence of the NBFC to the extant provisions of the digital lending guidelines of the central bank.
Among the guidelines, the NBFC has particularly failed to adhere to the non-issuance of Key Fact Statements to borrowers under these two lending products and the deficiencies in the Key Fact Statements issued in respect of other digital loans sanctioned by the company.

Further, the RBI added that these supervisory restrictions will be reviewed upon the rectification of the said deficiencies to the satisfaction of the central bank.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

