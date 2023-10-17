close
Bajaj Finance Q2 results: Consolidated net profit up 28% to Rs 3,551 cr

With rising cost of funds BFL expects further compression in NIMs

Bajaj Finance

Representative Image

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Pune-based Bajaj Finance Ltd's (BFL) consolidated net profit for the second quarter (Q2) ended 30 September 2023 rose by 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,551 crore, backed by healthy growth in net interest income (NII).

Its NII for Q2 of FY24 expanded by 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,845 crore, up from Rs 7,002 crore in Q2 of FY23.

In Q2FY24, its cost of funds was 7.67 per cent, an increase of six basis points (bps) over the April-June quarter (Q1FY24) of FY24. Sequentially, net interest margin (NIM) compression in Q2 was 14 bps over Q1FY24. Bajaj Finance is likely to see further compression of 30 bps in NIMs as the cost of funds is heading northwards, the company executives said in an analyst call after announcing Q2FY24 results.

Bajaj Finance stock closed marginally (0.73 per cent) up at Rs 8,091 per share on the BSE. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 23.19 per cent with Tier-I of 21.88 per cent as of 30 September 2023.

Its assets under management (AUM) grew by 33 per cent to Rs 2.90 trillion as of 30 September 2023, from Rs 2.18 trillion as of 30 September 2022. After Q1FY24 results, the company said, "Based on a strong Q1 start, we estimate AUM growth to be in the range of 29-31 per cent for FY24." 

New loans booked were up 26 per cent to 8.53 million in Q2FY24, compared with 6.76 million in Q2FY23.

Its deposit book grew by 39 per cent year-on-year and stood at Rs 54,821 crore as of 30 September 2023. Deposits contributed to 21 per cent of consolidated borrowings as of 30 September 2023.
 
Bajaj Finance, in a statement, said loan losses and provisions for Q2FY24 were Rs 1,077 crore, compared with Rs 734 crore in Q2FY23. The company holds a management and macroeconomic overlay of Rs 740 crore as of 30 September 2023. The company released Rs 100 crore from the overlay in Q2FY24.

Its asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 0.91 per cent as of 30 September 2023, from 1.17 per cent a year ago, and net NPAs down to 0.31 per cent as of 30 September 2023, from 0.44 per cent a year ago.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

