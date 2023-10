First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts as banks weigh; Sun Pharma gains 2%

Oil India hits new high after a 9-year hiatus; rallies 63% so far in 2023

Hudco plunges 9% as govt begins partial stake sale via OFS at discount

Biocon slips 4% after USFDA asks for corrective measures at Malaysian unit

TCS Q2 preview: Revenue, profit seen rising in single-digits; buyback eyed

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

The shares were trading as the top laggard on the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices, as they fell 2.3 per cent intraday. By comparison, the benchmarks were down around 0.5 per cent at 11:35 AM.

Investors booked out of shares of Bajaj Finance after the non-bank finance company's management indicated another 25-30 basis point (bps) net interest margin (NIM) contraction in the second half of the current financial year (H2FY24).

4 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com