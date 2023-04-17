Thermal power, steel, cement key to CCUS push: Dastur Energy's Mukherjee

In this section

President and CEO of US-based Dastur Energy, tells Subhayan Chakraborty in an interview that Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technology offers the best solution to decarbonising existing industrial units over the next two decades.

Oil & gas, coal and cement are the three key sectors that will drive the CCUS push. We are actively talking with public sector enterprises in the energy sector such as NTPC for a range of CCUS tech and Coal India for gasification technology. We have also had discussions with SAIL, and had conducted a feasibility study for CCUS at IOCL's Koyali refinery in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Atanu Mukherjee, President and CEO of US-based Dastur Energy

