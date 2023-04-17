Thermal power, steel, cement key to CCUS push: Dastur Energy's Mukherjee

Atanu Mukherjee, President and CEO of US-based Dastur Energy, tells Subhayan Chakraborty in an interview that Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technology offers the best solution to decarbonising existing industrial units over the next two decades. Edited excerpts:
Which industries can effectively capture carbon in India ?
Oil & gas, coal and cement are the three key sectors that will drive the CCUS push. We are actively talking with public sector enterprises in the energy sector such as NTPC for a range of CCUS tech and Coal India for gasification technology. We have also had discussions with SAIL, and had conducted a feasibility study for CCUS at IOCL's Koyali refinery in Vadodara, Gujarat.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or