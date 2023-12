The stock's average trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly three-fold today. A combined 48.02 million equity shares of BEL had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 02:14 PM.

So far in the month of December, BEL has bagged orders worth of Rs 12,230 crore. With the above, BEL has cumulatively received orders worth Rs 26,613 crore

Shares of Bharat Electronics rallied 6 per cent on the BSE to a fresh high of Rs 184.50 in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the back fo strong order wins. The company has received orders worth Rs 3,351 crore over the last two days.