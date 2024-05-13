Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Berger Paints, Persistent: 5 oversold stocks that can bounce back up to 10%

HDFC Life, CoForge and Syngene are the other 3 stocks trading in oversold zone; Technically a RSI reading below 30 on the charts is considered oversold; here are the key levels.

stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 8:56 AM IST
Stock markets have turned volatile off late on the back of high equity valuation worries coupled with persistent FII selling and election jitters. The NSE Nifty 50 dipped 3.3 per cent from its all-time high of 22,795 hit earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the broader Nifty 500 index fell 3.5 per cent in the same period, despite Friday's pullback.

Amid this fall, quite a few stocks have entered oversold zone on the charts. Technically, RSI (Relative Strength Index) - a key momentum oscillator - reading helps in determining overbought and oversold stocks. 

The 14-day is plotted taking into consideration the price action of the
Topics : Market Outlook Market technicals Trading strategies Stocks to buy Berger Paints HDFC Life Insurance Coforge Syngene Persistent Systems stocks technical analysis technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon