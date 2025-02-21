Friday, February 21, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BlackRock Veteran Swaminathan to lead its venture with Jio Financial

London-based Swaminathan, a 20-year veteran at the world's largest asset manager, is joining Jio BlackRock Asset Management as the money manager

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

By Subhadip Sircar, Saikat Das and Preeti Singh
  Jio BlackRock, the joint venture between BlackRock Inc and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s financial services unit, has named Sid Swaminathan to head the firm as it prepares to break into India’s burgeoning asset management business, people familiar with the matter said. 
London-based Swaminathan, a 20-year veteran at the world’s largest asset manager, is joining Jio BlackRock Asset Management as the money manager is putting together its senior leadership team, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. 
The venture has also appointed Komal Narang as its chief client officer, while R. Arun has joined the fixed income team, the people said. Prateek Nigudkar has been roped in as a fund manager from DSP Asset Managers, they said. Tanvi Kacheria has relocated from BlackRock US to join the venture, they said. 
 
A Jio BlackRock spokesperson had no immediate comment while there was no response to an email sent to BlackRock. 

The recent hires come as Ambani, Asia’s richest man, seeks to upend India’s financial sector by leveraging his behemoth telecom and retail empire. For BlackRock, this presents a chance to tap into one of the world’s fastest-growing major economy. BlackRock had exited India in 2018. 
Jio Financial Services Ltd. and Blackrock joined hands to create a 50:50 joint venture. Late last year, the venture received an in-principle approval from India’s securities regulator to launch a mutual fund business. 
--With assistance from P R Sanjai.

Topics : Jio Financial Services BlackRock

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

