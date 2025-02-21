Friday, February 21, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi on NFO frenzy: Addresses root cause, open to more steps, says Buch

Sebi on NFO frenzy: Addresses root cause, open to more steps, says Buch

Sebi chief calls upon industry body Amfi for guidance on the issue

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India during a Launch of three key Mutual Fund industry in Mumbai on Friday, February 21, 2025 – Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India during a Launch of three key Mutual Fund industry in Mumbai on Friday, February 21, 2025 – Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken proactive steps to address the "root cause" behind the surge in mutual fund (MF) scheme launches, said Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Friday.
 
Speaking at an event hosted by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), Buch emphasised that the regulator is open to implementing further measures to curb the proliferation of thematic funds.
 
“We understood the new fund offering (NFO) problem, so we addressed it. We would be very keen to understand if there are further issues. Amfi has always been collaborative, and I would say that it should come and guide us on this,” said the Sebi chief.
 
 
Mutual funds have been on a new scheme launch spree for over a year, with NFOs topping 200 for the first time in a calendar year (CY) in 2024. This includes more than 150 NFOs in the equity space, both active and index funds, according to data from Morningstar India. In 2023, the equity NFO tally stood at 89.
 
The majority of these launches in the active equity space were in the sectoral and thematic categories, which are considered the riskiest among all equity MF categories. In the case of passive funds, most were thematic and factor-based.

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi tweaks investor charter for brokers to boost consumer protection

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Monarch Networth Capital settles Sebi case over stock brokers' rule breach

stock market

NSDL, CDSL launch Unified Investor App: How will it benefit investors?

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India during a Launch of three key Mutual Fund industry in Mumbai on Friday, February 21, 2025 – Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Small, midcaps' correction: No need for Sebi's statement, says Buch

SEBI

Data via depositories' apps to help curb fraud, says Sebi chief Buch

 
Sebi has introduced a new rule aimed at ensuring that mutual funds do not launch ill-timed products and preventing unnecessary portfolio churn by distributors.
 
From April 2025, fund managers will be required to deploy the corpus collected during the NFO period within 30 days. Currently, there is no prescribed time frame for deployment.
 
Distributors will no longer earn higher commissions for switching existing investments to NFOs.
 
“To address the issue of possible mis-selling in NFOs, for switch transactions, the distributor shall be entitled to the lower of the two commissions offered under the two schemes of the switch transaction,” Sebi had stated in a statement issued after its board meeting in December.
 
MFs offer a switch option where investors can directly transfer funds from one scheme to another as opposed to redeeming the investments and then putting that into the new scheme.
 
Experts say Sebi’s objective is to ensure that fund houses launch schemes considering market conditions and only collect the amount they can deploy. This move aims to promote responsible fund management and protect investor interests.
 
Buch also addressed concerns about midcap and smallcap stocks, stating that there is no need for a statement on their valuations at present. The regulator had flagged "froth" in the broader market in early 2024.
 

More From This Section

Indian equities continue their upward trajectory but largecaps, those stocks valued at Rs 20,000 crore or more, continue to underperform the broader market. The largecap-oriented BSE Sensex is up 31.9 per cent since the end of October last year laggi

India ranked second-least favoured in Asia Pacific, says BofA survey

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee slips on weak equities, importer dollar bids; ends higher for week

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex sheds 425 points, Nifty at 22,796; Auto shares bleed, metal shines

stock market trading

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock slips 36% in 1 month

Sensex

ICICI Sec sees Sensex at 90,000; double-digit earnings growth FY26 onwards

Topics : SEBI Madhabi Puri Buch NFO Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERCB vs MI LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon