Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Block deal activity hits 6-month low at Rs 25,669 crore as markets wobble

Block deal activity hits 6-month low at Rs 25,669 crore as markets wobble

Relentless selling by FPIs, disappointing earnings growth during the second quarter, and a rising US dollar have taken the wind out of the sails for secondary share sales

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic equity markets are seeing a slump in share sales of listed companies as market uncertainty grows.
 
Block deal activity plummeted to its lowest in six months at Rs 25,669 crore in November. Several private equity firms, promoter entities, and other investors are holding back their share sale plans due to a lack of interest from large institutional buyers, say industry experts.
 
In November, the benchmark Nifty 50 index posted its first back-to-back monthly loss since February 2023. The latest slump in block deal momentum comes after a blockbuster year for secondary share sales, with average monthly transactions of nearly
Topics : FPI block deal norms US Dollar Market news

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon