Block deal activity hits 6-month low at Rs 25,669 crore as markets wobble

Domestic equity markets are seeing a slump in share sales of listed companies as market uncertainty grows.

Block deal activity plummeted to its lowest in six months at Rs 25,669 crore in November. Several private equity firms, promoter entities, and other investors are holding back their share sale plans due to a lack of interest from large institutional buyers, say industry experts.

In November, the benchmark Nifty 50 index posted its first back-to-back monthly loss since February 2023. The latest slump in block deal momentum comes after a blockbuster year for secondary share sales, with average monthly transactions of nearly