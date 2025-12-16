Bombay High Court ruling shines light on misuse of shareholder activism

A recent Bombay High Court ruling upholding market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) nod for the initial public offering (IPO) of WeWork India Management has brought into focus the misuse of shareholder activism and led to calls for a mechanism to deter vexatious legal challenges.

A slew of IPO-bound companies this year have got into legal trouble during the launch of their share sale. In July, an NGO moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) seeking to restrain the IPO of Smartworks Coworking. The tribunal dismissed the plea, observing that no valid grounds had been made out to