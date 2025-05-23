Breakout stocks! Max Financial, Hitachi, Solar Inds may rally up to 23%

Max Financial Services (MFSL), Hitachi Energy India (NSE Code: PowerIndia) and Solar Industries India are the 3 midcap stocks on the NSE, to witness a breakout on the technical charts on Friday. Technical chart shows, that each of these 3 stocks - MFSL, Hitachi Energy and Solar Industries - were seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale in intra-day trades on Friday, May 23, 2025. In general, stocks quoting above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands continue to extend gains as long as they manage to sustain above the same.