Home / Markets / News / Breakout stocks! Max Financial, Hitachi, Solar Inds may rally up to 23%

Breakout stocks! Max Financial, Hitachi, Solar Inds may rally up to 23%

Max Financial Services, Hitachi Energy and Solar Industries were trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on daily chart on Friday; here are the key levels to track on these 3 midcap stocks

Technical charts indicate a positive bias for Max Financial, Hitachi Energy and Solar Industries.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Max Financial Services (MFSL), Hitachi Energy India (NSE Code: PowerIndia) and Solar Industries India are the 3 midcap stocks on the NSE, to witness a breakout on the technical charts on Friday.  Technical chart shows, that each of these 3 stocks - MFSL, Hitachi Energy and Solar Industries - were seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale in intra-day trades on Friday, May 23, 2025.  In general, stocks quoting above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands continue to extend gains as long as they manage to sustain above the same. 
