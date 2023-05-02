Brokerages share mixed views on SBI Cards and Payment Services

The NII (net interest income) grew 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1,200 crore, but higher cost of funds led to lower NIM (net interest margin) assessed at 11 per cent. Guidance indicates further rise in cost of funds is likely in Q1FY24 but it can stabilise or fall in the second half (H2), if the Reserve Bank of India or RBI holds rates.

The profit after tax (PAT) was up 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (17 per cent quarter-on-quarter or QoQ) to Rs 600 crore. There was a rise in non-interest income by 32 per cent YoY (10 per cent QoQ) to Rs 2,090 crore due to 25 per cent YoY rise in fee income (85 per cent of total) and 113 per cent rise in business development income (12 per cent of total).