Brokerages share mixed views on SBI Cards and Payment Services

The only listed credit card outfit, SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Cards), delivered mildly encouraging results with some points of concern in the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23).
The profit after tax (PAT) was up 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (17 per cent quarter-on-quarter or QoQ) to Rs 600 crore. There was a rise in non-interest income by 32 per cent YoY (10 per cent QoQ) to Rs 2,090 crore due to 25 per cent YoY rise in fee income (85 per cent of total) and 113 per cent rise in business development income (12 per cent of total).
The NII (net interest income) grew 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1,200 crore, but higher cost of funds led to lower NIM (net interest margin) assessed at 11 per cent. Guidance indicates further rise in cost of funds is likely in Q1FY24 but it can stabilise or fall in the second half (H2), if the Reserve Bank of India or RBI holds rates.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or