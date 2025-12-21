BS Poll: Rupee may trade around 90 against the dollar by December-end

After depreciating 4.1 per cent against the US dollar so far in the current calendar year (CY25), the rupee is expected to settle around 90 per dollar by year-end, according to a majority of respondents in a Business Standard poll. However, the poll also shows that most respondents expect the Indian currency to appreciate to around 88.50 per dollar by the end of the current financial year (FY26).

The rupee has depreciated by 4.3 per cent so far in FY26. A combination of factors, including delays in securing a trade deal with the United States, coupled with foreign outflows, resulted