BSE Midcap index in focus: L&T Fin, UPL at 52-week high, see stock strategy

Shares of midcap companies were in focus on Monday, with the BSE Midcap index outperforming the broader market in intra-day trade, driven by a rally of over 2 per cent in stocks such as L&T Finance, UPL, Jindal Stainless, Supreme Industries, and Ashok Leyland.

As of 01:37 PM: BSE Midcap index, the top gainer among broader indices, was up 0.55 per cent, as compared to 0.38 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 0.09 per cent gain in the BSE Smallcap index.

In the past month, BSE Midcap indeed has gained 3.3 per cent, as against a marginal 0.2