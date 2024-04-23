BSE Smallcap index nears record high; 17 stocks freeze at upper circuit

Shares of smallcap companies were in demand on Tuesday with the S&P BSE Smallcap index gaining nearly 1 per cent, led by a strong rally in telecom, power, shipbuilding, dairy products, and iron & steel products' related stocks.

Oriental Aromatics, Tejas Networks, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML), Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Hariom Pipe Industries, Hatsun Agro Products, and Omaxe rallied between 10 per cent and 20 per cent in the intraday trade today. The strong rally in Tejas Networks and Hatsun Agro Products was seen after these companies reported robust earnings for the March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24).

At 11:38 am, the