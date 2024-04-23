Business Standard
BSE Smallcap index nears record high; 17 stocks freeze at upper circuit

BSE SmallCap index today: The SmallcCap index hit a high of 46,426.72 in the intraday trade, and was less than 1 per cent away from its record high

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
Shares of smallcap companies were in demand on Tuesday with the S&P BSE Smallcap index gaining nearly 1 per cent, led by a strong rally in telecom, power, shipbuilding, dairy products, and iron & steel products' related stocks.

Oriental Aromatics, Tejas Networks, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML), Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Hariom Pipe Industries, Hatsun Agro Products, and Omaxe rallied between 10 per cent and 20 per cent in the intraday trade today. The strong rally in Tejas Networks and Hatsun Agro Products was seen after these companies reported robust earnings for the March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24).

At 11:38 am, the
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

