This Tata Group stock has zoomed 40% in 2 days on robust Q4 results

Shares of Tejas Networks hit a new high of Rs 1,084.50 as they rallied nearly 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the Tata Group company has zoomed 40 per cent after it reported robust earnings with profit after tax of Rs 146.80 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24). The company had posted a net loss of Rs 11.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Tejas Networks' net revenue rose over four-fold at Rs 1,326.90 crore in Q4FY24, compared to Rs 299.30 crore