Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This Tata Group stock has zoomed 40% in 2 days on robust Q4 results

Tejas Networks share price: Shares of Tejas Networks hit a new high of Rs 1,084.50 as they rallied nearly 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes

telcos
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tejas Networks hit a new high of Rs 1,084.50 as they rallied nearly 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the Tata Group company has zoomed 40 per cent after it reported robust earnings with profit after tax of Rs 146.80 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24). The company had posted a net loss of Rs 11.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Tejas Networks' net revenue rose over four-fold at Rs 1,326.90 crore in Q4FY24, compared to Rs 299.30 crore
Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Tejas Networks Tata group Tata group stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayFinancial Services Share PriceReliance Jio Q4 resultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon