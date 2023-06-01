Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

While Nifty Small cap index is falling short in reaching its all-time high mark, which the Nifty Mid-cap achieved in the last week, selective stocks in its pack have evolved with aggressive bullish structures.

So far this year, KPIT Technologies has skyrocketed 56 per cent, while Can Fin Homes, Firstsource Solutions and CreditAccess Grameen have surged close to 34 per cent, respectively. Global Health and and Exide Industries have gained 28 per cent and 18 per cent each.