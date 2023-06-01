close

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Stocks setting new 52-week highs demonstrate aggressive chart structures

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Small cap stocks hits fresh 52-week high

Jun 01 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Shares of Can Fin Homes, Exide Industries, and KPIT Technologies unveiled a remarkable trend on Thursday, as bulls ride the prices to a new 52-week high. Likewise, stocks like Bharat Dynamics, CreditAccess Grameen, Global Health, and Firstsource Solutions also displayed resilient moves. 
So far this year, KPIT Technologies has skyrocketed 56 per cent, while Can Fin Homes, Firstsource Solutions and CreditAccess Grameen have surged close to 34 per cent, respectively. Global Health and and Exide Industries have gained 28 per cent and 18 per cent each. 
While Nifty Small cap index is falling short in reaching its all-time high mark, which the Nifty Mid-cap achieved in the last week, selective stocks in its pack have evolved with aggressive bullish structures.
First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

