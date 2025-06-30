Can Nifty hit 30,000 in H2 2025? Buy or sell FMCG, Auto stocks? Chart check

Benchmark equity indices are set to end the first-half of the calendar year 2025 on a firm note. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark, the Nifty 50 index, has gained 8.4 per cent thus far this year, while its counterpart the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex has advanced 7.6 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Bank index has been the top performer, up 12.7 per cent in the last six months and now quoting at new life-time highs. Followed by, the Nifty Metal and Oil & Gas indices, which have surged more than 10 per cent