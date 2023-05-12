(Bloomberg) --Carlyle Group Inc. is in the early stages of exploring an entry into India’s private credit market, joining global firms drawn to the area.

A decision isn’t imminent and plans for a credit strategy in the country may still change, the people said. Carlyle will invest in India through its existing global credit funds, the people said. A Carlyle spokeswoman declined to comment on the firm’s credit plans for India.

Executives from the US private equity investor’s Hong Kong office have visited India to understand the country’s private lending opportunities in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information.