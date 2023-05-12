Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, May 12, 2023: Asian indices were mostly sluggish in trades on Friday as sentiment remained tepid. At 7:35 AM, SGX Nifty was quoting at 18,284, down 66 points.

Back home, consumer price index (CPI)-inflation data will be eyed by the markets today, along with Q4FY23 results.



Adani group: Index provider MSCI said on Thursday two Adani-group companies -- Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission -- will not be eligible for its global indexes. Here's a list of stocks to be kept on radar for Friday's session:



Q4FY23 earnings: Tata Motors, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Cipla, Polycab India, Indraprastha Gas, Sharda Cropchem, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Manappuram Finance, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Greaves Cotton, Sapphire Foods India, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, VST Tillers Tractors, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Ethos, Aarti Pharmalabs, Alembic, Cholamandala.



MSCI rejig: MSCI has increased its weight in Max Healthcare, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Sona BLW. Besides, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation and Zomato, too, have seen increase in weightage in the MSCI Index. Separately, Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) has confirmed it has no intention of participating in any potential equity or bond sales by India's Adani Group.

Reliance Industries, Hero Moto: Chinese auto giant SAIC-owned MG Motor may be looking to sell its majority stake in India car business and is in “advanced negotiations” for equity sale with a clutch of suitors, that include Reliance Industries, Hero Group, Premji Invest and JSW Group, according to reports.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), said on Thursday, it has made two oil and gas discoveries in Mumbai offshore. Named 'Amrit' and 'Moonga', these blocks are about 100 km and 30 km from the landfall points, respectively, and are located in the blocks the company won under the new Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) in the last few years.

Mankind Pharma: The newly listed pharmaceutical company has confirmed that the Income Tax Department conducted a search at some of the premises/ plants related to the Company and some of its subsidiaries. The officials of the company and its subsidiaries are cooperating with the officials of the Income Tax Department and are responding to the queries raised by them. This has had no impact on our operational performance, it said in an exchange filing.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: According to the data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), India's largest telecom player Reliance Jio added about 1 million mobile subscribers in February, taking its wireless subscriber tally to 42.71 crore users, as against 42.61 crore in January. Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel gained 9.82 lakh mobile users during February, while Vodafone Idea lost 2 million subscribers in the wireless category.



M&M: The Mahindra group company's total production in the month of April rose around 18.5 per cent to 58,644 units vs 49,472 units last year. Total sales, meanwhile, jumped 41 per cent on year to 60,481 units, of which exports were 1,813 units (down from 2,703 units YoY)

Zuari Industries: The company has informed the exchanges that it has partly restored operations at the Sugar Plant, which was interrupted due to severe tube leakage in the 150 TPH boiler on March 31, 2023. A crush rate of ~so,ooo Quintals per day is being achieved in the Sugar Plant while the distillery has been operating at about 40 per cent load (SO KLPD).

NBCC: The company has bagged work order worth Rs 264 crore. Separately, it secured total business orders of Rs 1,264.48 crore in the month of April, 2023.

South Indian Bank: South Indian Bank (SIB) on Thursday posted a 23 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 334 crore in the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2022-23 (Q4 FY23), compared to Rs 272 crore during the same period in 2021-22. The Thrissur-based bank’s operating profit in Q4 FY23 was up 95 per cent at Rs 562 crore. The bank has received several applications for new MD and CEO, and has evaluated and shortlisted a few candidates, Chairman Salim Gangadharan said.



GMR Airports Infrastructure: Passenger traffic at five airports managed by the company increased 33% year-on-year to 97.67 lakh during April. Meanwhile, aircraft movement at these airports saw 22% rise to 64,600 during last month.

Result Reaction:

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield motorcycle manufacturer, Eicher Motors posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 905.6 crore in Q4FY23, rising 48.42 per cent year-on-year and 22.24 per cent quarter=on-quarter. The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 37 per equity share for the fiscal FY23.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, on Thursday, reported a more than two-fold jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 309.50 crore, helped by higher core income and a write-back in provisions. The Bengaluru-headquartered lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,099 crore for FY23 as against a loss of Rs 414 crore in the year-ago period.

Deepak Nitrite: The company has posted a 12.5 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 233.9 crore for Q4FY23. Howevr, Ebitda declined 15.2 per cent to Rs 348 crore.

Siemens: It posted a 61.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 516 crore in the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 4,401 crore, up 28.8 per cent YoY.

Asian Paints: Asian Paints on Thursday witnessed a 45.1 per cent rise in its net profit in the March quarter, to Rs 1,234 crore, as it saw an improvement in margins. During the quarter, the company’s net sales stood at Rs 8,751 crore up 10.9 per cent compared to last year with the decorative and non-automative industrial businesses registered double digit volume and value growth.

Gujarat State Petronet: The company has reported total income of Rs 4,460.34 crore during the period ended March 2023, down 13 per cent from Rs 5,117.26 crore posted last year. The company has posted net profit of Rs.372.9 crore in Q4FY23, down 14 per cent on year.

Balrampur Chini: Balrampur Chini Mills registered 13 per cent drop in standalone net profit at Rs 251 crore for the quarter ended March 31, against Rs 289 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations on a standalone basis increased 17 per cent to Rs 1,492 crore.