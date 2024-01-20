Sensex (    %)
                        
Ceat extends rally for third day; surges 14% on healthy outlook

Ceat on Friday launched its new premium range of two-wheeler steel radial tyres, targeting both aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segments.

Ceat extends rally for third day; surges 14% on healthy outlook
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Shares of Ceat hit a new high of Rs 2,948, as they surged 14 per cent on the BSE in Saturday’s intra-day trade aftert the tyre maker announced its foray into steel radial tyres for two-wheelers.

The stock was trading higher for the third straight day, zooming 22 per cent during this period. In past one month, it has rallied 41 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was traded flat at 71,698 at 12:56 PM.

Ceat on Friday launched its new premium range of two-wheeler steel radial tyres, targeting both aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segments. The company aims

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

