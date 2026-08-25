Ceigall India gains 5% after winning ₹705-crore Arunachal road project

Ceigall India Ltd.’s share price gained nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company received Letters of Acceptance (LoAs) from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for a project worth ₹704.70 crore.

As of 10:06 AM, the company’s share price was trading 2.16 per cent higher at ₹328 apiece, meanwhile Nifty 50 was trading 0.30 per cent lower at 24,145.85. The company’s stock hit an intraday high of 5 per cent at ₹338

Ceigall India informed exchanges on Monday that it has received Letters of Acceptance (LOA) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for the construction of a key section of the Lada-Sarli section of NH913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh, at a contract value of ₹704.70 crore.

The company in the filing added that the project will be executed jointly with Sushee Infra & Mining Limited (SIML), with Ceigall India holding a 74 per cent share and SIML holding a 26 per cent share in the joint venture.

The project involves the construction of the road from km 85.60 to km 168.00 of the Lada-Sarli section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) to Intermediate Lane standard, and will be undertaken on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The project carries a 48-month construction period, followed by a five-year maintenance period.

Ceigall India Limited is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in the development of highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels, and runways.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that the ongoing profit-taking that started from the ₹405.70 level on June 30, 2026, came to a halt around the upper band of its previous breakout zone, which also coincides with its 1-year exponential moving average and the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of its previous up-move from ₹222 to ₹405.70. “Going ahead, it is likely to spend some time in a consolidation phase in the ₹300–₹350 range. A decisive close above ₹350 is essential for a sustainable up-move in the near term that could restart its prevailing uptrend,” he added.

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