Sunshine Pictures shares make decent debut, list at 10% premium

Sunshine Pictures share price today: Shares of film and television producer-director Vipul Shah-promoted Sunshine Pictures made a decent debut on the bourses today, delivering a listing gain of around 10 per cent to investors.

Sunshine Pictures shares opened at ₹395.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up ₹35.90, or 9.97 per cent, over the IPO issue price of ₹360.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹394, marking a gain of 9.44 per cent from the issue price.

Should you book profit? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that the company has reported a strong 16 per cent Y-o-Y rise in FY26 profit to ₹40.02 crore, while Ebitda margins expanded sharply to 78.65 per cent and RoE stood at ~32 per cent. Its low debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.06 and established presence in film and content production provide positives for the long-term story. "Our view remains cautiously positive on the business, but investors should avoid chasing the stock after the initial listing gain. Existing allottees can consider holding with a stop-loss around ₹370, while fresh investors should wait for meaningful dips and clearer evidence of consistent revenue growth and earnings visibility before accumulating," she said. At the listing price, Sunshine Pictures commanded a market capitalisation of around ₹1,227 crore, according to the BSE website.

Sunshine Pictures IPO details The company's ₹282 crore IPO was subscribed 105.8 times. The firm had received bids for 58,04,90,382 shares against 54,86,051 shares on offer, as per details available with the NSE. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 197.04 times. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 123.52 times subscription, and the quota for retail investors was subscribed 56.60 times.

The anchor investors include Innovative Vision Fund, Khandelwal Finance Pvt Ltd, Arnesta Global Opportunities Fund, Uni Growth Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, Visionary Value Fund, The Asio Fund VCC, Shine Star Build Cap Pvt Ltd and LRSD Securities Pvt Ltd.

The company plans to utilise up to ₹112.50 crore from the IPO proceeds to meet its long-term working capital requirements, with the remaining amount earmarked for general corporate purposes. The mainboard issue was a fresh issuance of 48 lakh equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 30.37 lakh equity shares, taking the total offer size to 78.37 lakh shares.

Sunshine Pictures is engaged in originating, creating, developing, producing, marketing and distributing films and web series.

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Ahead of the IPO, Sunshine Pictures had mobilised ₹84.64 crore from nine anchor investors. The company has allotted over 23.51 lakh equity shares at ₹360 apiece, the upper end of its IPO price band (₹342-360 per share).