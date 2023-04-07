Cement stocks riding high on hopes of higher demand, better margins

The fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) saw most companies instituting price hikes in January and February. However, those hikes were rolled back in March due to weakness in demand, especially in the east and south regions.

At the same time, every major player is in capex mode and expanding capacity. The optimists point to the demand that will be created by the infrastructure thrust at both Centre and state level. The pessimists say demand is still weak in the medium-term and there are apprehensions that a price war could impact every company’s margins.