Cement stocks riding high on hopes of higher demand, better margins

Price wars led by increasing capacities and aggressive competition may mar prospects

Devangshu Datta
A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there
The March, 2023 weakness could be partly attributed to unseasonal rains and labour unavailability, as well as delayed payments for government projects

Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
The cement industry continues to present several puzzles to investors. There’s consolidation going on, with current capacity in surplus to demand and the nation-wide entry of the Adani Group through its acquisitions of two key players.
At the same time, every major player is in capex mode and expanding capacity. The optimists point to the demand that will be created by the infrastructure thrust at both Centre and state level. The pessimists say demand is still weak in the medium-term and there are apprehensions that a price war could impact every company’s margins.
The fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) saw most companies instituting price hikes in January and February. However, those hikes were rolled back in March due to weakness in demand, especially in the east and south regions.
First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

