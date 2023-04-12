close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Charts show bullish trend for Nifty Auto, adopt buy-on-dips: Ravi Nathani

Based on the technical analysis of the Nifty Auto index using near-term charts, it is anticipated that the index may continue its upward trend in the near to short term, said the technical analyst

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Web Exclusive

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 7:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Auto
Last close: 12,742.05
The near-term charts suggest that the Nifty Auto index is exhibiting an upward trend. The resistance level is expected to be around 12,825 - 13,065, supported by the Ichimoku Cloud indicator, which indicates a potential bullish trend in the near-to-short term.

Technical indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) display positive signals, thereby, indicating potential bullish momentum in the near term.

Moreover, the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) 21 is changing from a steep downward trend to a flat pattern, further supporting the bullish trend.

Therefore, the best trading strategy for traders in the near term would be to buy the index and its constituents at dips. This strategy takes advantage of the positive signals from MACD and EMA 21, along with the expected resistance level on charts.

Conclusion: Based on the technical analysis of the Nifty Auto index using near-term charts, it is anticipated that the index may continue its upward trend in the near to short term. Technical indicators such as MACD and EMA 21 provide positive signals, suggesting a potential bullish trend.

The best trading strategy for traders would be to buy the index and its constituents at dips, taking advantage of the expected resistance level on charts. However, it is important to monitor the price action and adjust the trading strategy accordingly.

Nifty Metal
Last close: 5,668.25
In the near and short-term charts, it is observed that the Nifty Metal index is currently expected to consolidate within a range of 5,800 to 5,200. A trade and close above or below this range would trigger a directional movement. Until the index is arrested within this range, the best trading strategy for traders would be to sell near resistance and buy near support.

This range-bound consolidation indicates a period of indecision and uncertainty in the market, with no clear trend emerging. Therefore, it is important for traders to closely monitor the price action and wait for a decisive breakout above or below the range before formulating a trading strategy.

Conclusion: Based on the technical analysis of the Nifty Metal index using near and short-term charts, it is anticipated that the index may continue to consolidate within a range of 5,800 to 5,200 in the near and short term.

The best trading strategy for traders during this period would be to sell near resistance and buy near support, taking advantage of the range-bound movement.

However, traders should exercise caution and closely monitor the price action for any decisive breakout above or below the range, which could signal a potential directional movement.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

Also Read

Nifty Auto, Metal indices trading in thin range; here's how to play them

Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani

Nifty Auto likely to rebound, sell Nifty Metal on rise, says Ravi Nathani

Will low exports pause the rally in auto stocks?

Bajaj Auto Q2 preview: Ebitda may rise up to 34% YoY, margins seen flat

Oil prices rise in choppy trading with US and China inflation in focus

Sebi imposes fine of Rs 15 lakh on 3 individuals for non-genuine trades

Sebi codifies 'excuse-exclude' norms used by AIFs for managing portfolios

Majority large-Cap equity MFs fall behind benchmark in 2022: S&P Dow Jones

Private equity inflows plunge over 75% to $2.2 bn in March quarter: Report

Topics : Market technicals | stocks technical analysis | Nifty Auto | Nifty Metal index | Market Outlook

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, Sugar, Paras Defence, BHEL

Stocks
5 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts show bullish trend for Nifty Auto, adopt buy-on-dips: Ravi Nathani

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Sebi tweaks listing day price discovery process to ensure uniformity

Sebi
1 min read

Oil prices rise in choppy trading with US and China inflation in focus

oil, oilfield, exploration, prices, petrol, crude oil, drill, natural gas, production, ongc, vedanta, cairn
2 min read

Sebi imposes fine of Rs 15 lakh on 3 individuals for non-genuine trades

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

This stock has zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
Web Exclusive

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

These realty stocks can rally up to 12% once index conquers 200-DMA

real estate
4 min read

ITC hits new high on hopes of solid Q4 show; Market-cap nears Rs 5-trn mark

fmcg
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

monsoon
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon