Sebi codifies 'excuse-exclude' norms used by AIFs for managing portfolios



While the ‘excuse and exclude’ provisions are widely being followed by the PE/VC industry, Sebi's new guidelines will formalise the process and bring uniformity, said industry players. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has codified the ‘excuse and exclude’ norms used by alternative investment funds (AIFs) such as private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) for managing portfolio companies. The move is expected to avoid conflicts, restrain investment breaches and bring more transparency in dealings.



At present, such exclusions are being used in some cases to benefit a section of investors, thanks to varying interpretations by PE/VC funds. Limited parties (LPs) or investors in the fund will now be able to excuse themselves out of certain deals based on the opinion of a legal advisor, confirming that their participation would be a violation of a law or regulation. Sebi has mandated submission of legal opinions, reviewing disclosures in the contribution agreement, and giving rationale and documents before granting such flexibility.



Sebi has laid down the ground for exercising the excuse and exclude clause. For instance, certain LPs don’t allow investments in liquor firms, gaming companies, and sometimes even NBFCs due to internal restrictions. Such LPs can excuse themselves even as other LPs in the AIF invest. AIF are pooled-investment vehicles, with some structured on blind-pool basis, some on a deal-by-deal basis and some hybrids.

Also Read Complying with Sebi's new rules will be challenging, onerous: AIF industry Less than a decade since launch, AIF commitments to cross Rs 7 trn mark InCred Financial Services aims to float about Rs 10,000-crore AIF Sebi bans fresh inflows into AIF schemes making 'priority distribution' IIFL Wealth rebrands as 360 ONE, to rename its MF, PMS and AIF schemes too Majority large-Cap equity MFs fall behind benchmark in 2022: S&P Dow Jones Private equity inflows plunge over 75% to $2.2 bn in March quarter: Report Shareholder count in all 10 Adani stocks jumps despite Hindenburg storm Kotak Mahindra Bank jumps 5% to Rs 1,847.60 after FPI room increases NSE's IPO plan unapproved by Sebi until pending cases are resolved: Report



"The new guidelines bring more transparency with a requirement of recording reasons for each segment along with limiting the terms for being excused from a deal or excluding an investor. This has rightfully been extended to even the fund of funds or other investment vehicles investing into AIFs, on a pro rata basis,” said Sahil Shah, counsel, Khaitan & Co. An investor will be able to opt out from a deal by the AIF if it had disclosed in its contribution agreement that such an investment would contravene its internal policy. Any change in the terms of this agreement will have to be informed to the AIF manager within 15 days.



Further, if the AIF manager believes that there could be a violation—regulatory or taxation—or a material adverse effect on the fund, then they will be able to exclude an investor from the deal. “With excuse provisions being crystallised, it prevents LPs from cherry-picking deals under the guise of excuse rights. LPs may have religious reasons such as not investing in alcohol and gambling--industries which can be well defined as internal policies upfront,” added Shah.



Industry players said that an AIF manager may decide to exclude an overseas investor if it is in grey geographies in regulatory terms or may lead to a breach in investment threshold by an FPI. However, the manager will have to record the rationale for such exclusion, along with the documents relied upon.



Legal experts said that in cases where an investor may be subject to insider trading regulations or investments indicating a conflict of interest, then they may request to be excused from such deals. It could be something similar to the negative list of securities provided to the portfolio managers. “Apart from providing flexibility to AIFs in their investment decisions, this circular shall provide regulatory support and much-needed clarity to many current practices. Foreign investors cannot breach the 10 per cent holding limit in a firm. If, by virtue of holding AIF units, they are breaching the limit, there will be an opportunity to plug it. But the onus will still lie with the AIF to give the rationale. That said, a lacuna remains on the regulatory support of identifying FPIs that have reached this limit,” said Neha Malviya Kulkarni, chief growth officer, SuperNAV.

“In certain cases, if there was a loss in certain investments, some managers excluded particular LPs to give them benefit—which was a wrong practice. The new guidelines curb this too with additional disclosures,” said another legal expert.