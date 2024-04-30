Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ChrysCapital raises $700 mn to maintain stake in National Stock Exchange

The 'continuation fund' will allow ChrysCapital to maintain its stake in the NSE, where it first invested in 2016, while the firm's older investors sell their stakes to new investors

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian private equity firm ChrysCapital has raised $700 million in new funds, allowing the firm to maintain its stake in India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) by buying itself out, the firm said Tuesday.
ChrysCapital, one of India's biggest private equity firms with more than $4 billion invested, raised the money mainly from U.S investor HarbourVest and European funds Pantheon Ventures and LGT Capital Partners.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The "continuation fund" will allow ChrysCapital to maintain its stake in the NSE, where it first invested in 2016, while the firm's older investors sell their stakes to new investors.
 
Private equity firms typically look to sell their investments within 8-10 years and return money to their backers.
NSE is one of India's top two stock exchanges and the world's largest derivatives exchange. Stock exchanges have boomed in recent years as India has become a relative hotbed of capital for foreign investors, who cite its status as the world's fastest growing major economy.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Private Equity Private equity firms National Stock Exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon