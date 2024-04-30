Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI bought 19 tonnes of gold in March qtr. What fueled the buying spree?

The RBI net demand totaled 290 tonnes in the March 2024 quarter, up 1 per cent as compared to 286.2 tonnes in the March 2023, strongest start to any year on record, World Gold Council (WGC) said.

gold price
Web Exclusive Premium

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), like most other global central banks, is on a gold buying spree. The RBI, according to a latest note by the World Gold Council (WGC), bought 19 tonnes of gold in the first quarter of the current calendar year 2024 (Q1-CY24 / Q4-FY24). This dwarfs the 16 tonnes of gold it bought in the whole of 2023, the WGC note said.

With central banks accelerating their gold purchases to above 1,000 tonnes per year in 2022 and 2023, WGC believes the market is finally beginning to appreciate the importance of their contribution to gold
Topics : Gold Prices Global gold demand India gold demand Gold Gold trade Gold rush World Gold Council

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon