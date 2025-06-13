CIL earnings may stay under pressure amid weak volumes, market share loss

Coal India’s (CIL’s) earnings are likely to remain under pressure in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26) due to a lack of volume growth and loss of market share to captive coal producers in Apr–May 2025. There may also be a fall in e-auction prices, owing to weak global trends. Rising production from captives could make it difficult to sustain volume growth.

Sales volume was down 4.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during Apr–May 2025, and there appears to be a volume reduction in Jun 2025 as well. Apart from muted power demand, volumes from captive and commercial mines rose 14.5 per