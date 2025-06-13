Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / CIL earnings may stay under pressure amid weak volumes, market share loss

CIL earnings may stay under pressure amid weak volumes, market share loss

CIL earnings may stay under pressure in FY26 due to weak volumes, lower e-auction prices, rising costs, and growing market share of captive and commercial miners

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office
premium

CIL’s FY25 reported PAT was ₹35,300 crore (down 6 per cent YoY), with adjusted EBITDA (excluding overburden removal, or OBR) declining 11 per cent YoY to ₹26,500 crore.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India’s (CIL’s) earnings are likely to remain under pressure in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26) due to a lack of volume growth and loss of market share to captive coal producers in Apr–May 2025. There may also be a fall in e-auction prices, owing to weak global trends. Rising production from captives could make it difficult to sustain volume growth.
 
Sales volume was down 4.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during Apr–May 2025, and there appears to be a volume reduction in Jun 2025 as well. Apart from muted power demand, volumes from captive and commercial mines rose 14.5 per
Topics : Coal India Coal demand Thermal Power The Smart Investor The Compass
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon