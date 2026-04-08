Coal India gains hinge on higher e-auction volumes, demand recovery

CIL’s production is seasonal but thermal power demand was low through FY26 due to extended monsoons, the rising share of renewable contributions, and increased output from captive miners.

CIL reported production of 84.5 million tonnes in March, up 13.1 per cent M-o-M but down 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Subsidiaries MCL and WCL both disappointed, leading to production declines. Offtake was 69.5 million tonnes for March, up 12.1 per cent M-o-M and 0.7 per cent Y-o-Y, and 744 million tonnes for FY26, down 2.0 per cent Y-o-Y, compared with 759 million tonnes in FY25. CIL has a 1 billion tonnes volume target and will be looking to boost production from FY26 levels of 768 million tonnes to 815 million tonnes in FY27 and maintain 5 per cent production growth in future, assuming power demand grows at 6-7 per cent.

India’s power demand was flat (up 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y) during April 2025-February 2026. Captive production rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y during the same period, with the share of captive coal in total volumes up 222 basis points to 20.9 per cent in 11 months of FY26. Renewable power contributed 26 per cent of generation versus 21 per cent for the same period in FY25.

For Q4FY26, CIL’s adjusted operating profit may fall by 8-9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10,200 crore, due to lower e-auction realisations and high coal inventories at plants. For FY26, adjusted operating profit growth may be in low single digits.

The market share trend is down from over 82 per cent in FY20 to around 73 per cent in 11 months of FY26 as captive and merchant miners raised their production to 194 million tonnes (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y). Given captive production is still ramping up, further loss of share is likely.

Coal inventories at power plants are high. CIL’s own inventory is at a record high of 143 million tonnes. On the e-auction front, despite geopolitical tensions and Indonesia’s production caps, upside was limited. While inventories remain at current levels, e-auction gains could stay muted. This could change if the Iran conflict leads to a sustained increase in global coal prices. The impending wage revision in FY27 could also put some pressure on earnings.

A slowdown in renewable capacity additions, or substitution of gas in certain industrial processes, could push demand for coal. Higher growth in power demand would also lead to growth in coal demand, since thermal remains the key base-load component of the energy mix.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) projects peak demand at 363 gigawatts (GW) by FY30, backed by over 40 GW of additional thermal capacity. This implies a long-term trend of higher CIL offtake in absolute terms even if market share erodes. Industrial metals and cement, which are energy-intensive sectors, are also ramping up capacity and this may drive demand. By 2030, domestic demand should be about 1.3 billion tonnes, which leaves ample headroom for 1 billion tonnes of production output from CIL.

CIL is looking to boost e-auction volumes. In FY25, e-auction sales stood at 79 million tonnes, about 10 per cent of dispatches and at a 68 per cent premium over fuel supply agreements (FSA). Management is looking to increase e-auction offtake to 15-20 per cent of production through measures such as directly allowing buyers from Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. Subsidiaries have been asked to offer up to 40 per cent of production for e-auctions.

CIL is also trying to increase coal washer capacity to improve its share in domestic coking and non-coking coal. It is expanding its mining operations and may consider raising debt to undertake diversification into renewable energy and coal gasification.

The FY26 underperformance may have been an outlier due to the weather. A mid-single-digit rise in volumes may be the trend over the medium term. Higher realisations through e-auctions, and better cost controls, are both imperatives.