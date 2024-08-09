Cochin Shipyard rallies 8% on strong Q1 results; stock up 87% in 3 months

Cochin Shipyard in focus: Shares of shipbuilding company Cochin Shipyard rallied as much as 7.70 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,490 per share on Friday, August 9, 2024.

However, at 9:29 AM, shares of Cochin Shipyard were trading 4.73 per cent higher at Rs 2,421.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.13 per cent higher at 79,778.28 levels.

The uptick in the share price came after the company announced a strong set of June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25) results.

The company’s profit zoomed 76.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 174.2 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 98.7 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

The revenue from operations or topline rose 62.1 per cent annually to Rs 771.5 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 475.9 crore in Q1FY24.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 125.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 177.4 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 475.9 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 650 basis points (bps) to 23 per cent in the June quarter of FY25, from 16.5 per cent in the June quarter of FY24.

Founded in 1972, Cochin Shipyard is among the leading players in vessel construction, repair, and refit services, including periodic upgrades and life extensions for ships.

Renowned for its expertise, CSL has built and repaired some of the largest ships for prestigious clients worldwide and has exported approximately 45 vessels internationally.

The company’s experience spans from constructing bulk carriers to advanced technological vessels, including Platform Supply Vessels and Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels.

The market capitalisation of Cochin Shipyard is Rs 63,812.87 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE500 category.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 2,977.10 per share whiles 52-week low is Rs 316.50 per share.