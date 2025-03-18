Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Coffee Day Enterprises hits 5% upper circuit on settling outstanding debt

Coffee Day Enterprises hits 5% upper circuit on settling outstanding debt

The uptick in the Coffee Day Enterprises came after the company revealed that it has settled its outstanding debt of Rs 205 crore

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Coffee Day Enterprises share price: Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, as the scrip was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 24.54 per share. 
 
The uptick in the Coffee Day Enterprises came after the company revealed that it has settled its outstanding debt of Rs 205 crore. 
 
“The Company has negotiated and agreed to settle the outstanding debt of the two debenture holders for an amount of Rs 205 crore payable in three tranches which includes the amount realised on sale of 12.41 per cent of the pledged and invoked shares of Coffee Day Global Limited owned by the Company, by the lender to a third party for Rs 55 crore,” Coffee Day Enterprises said, in a statement.
 
 
Coffee Day Enterprises said that the settlement guarantees the Company and its subsidiaries' commitment to debt reduction, prioritising the interests of all stakeholders.   ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 750 pts; Nifty at 22,740; Financials, Auto, FMCG, IT, Metal gain 1%
 
Moreover, the company remains dedicated to meeting its obligations and driving long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

Also Read

cement

Star Cement up 4% as arm bags license for limestone block in Assam

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

What sparked 9% rally in Ircon International share on March 18? Details

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

MFs prefer pvt banks over IT, auto, PSU banks; increase value in HDFC Bank

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

NACL stock soars 60% in 4 days on Coromandel's plan to buy majority stake

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp hits 16-month low, stock down 24% from Feb high; here's why

 
The Company further revealed that the draft settlement agreement was approved by the Audit Committee and the Board Members during their meeting on March 17, 2025.
 
About Coffee Day Enterprises
 
Set up in 1996, Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL) is a diversified company with operations spanning across multiple sectors, including coffee and related businesses, integrated multimodal logistics, financial services, leasing of commercial office space, hospitality, and corporate investments. 
 
As the parent company of the Coffee Day Group, CDEL is engaged in a range of activities through its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures. Its primary business includes coffee retail and exports, while also focusing on hospitality and information technology services.  ALSO READ | What sparked 9% rally in Ircon International share on March 18? Details
 
The company's flagship brand, Café Coffee Day, operates a network of about 469 cafes across 154 cities and 268 CCD Value Express kiosks. 
 
Additionally, CDEL manages around 48,788 vending machines placed in corporate workplaces and hotels. 
 
In the hospitality sector, CDEL owns and operates three luxury boutique resorts under the brand ‘The Serai,’ with two of these resorts located in Karnataka and one in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
 
The market capitalisation of Coffee Day Enterprises is Rs 518.41 crore, according to BSE.   ALSO READ | Star Cement up 4% as arm bags license for limestone block in Assam
 
At 10:04 AM, Coffee Day Enterprises shares remained locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 24.54. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.76 per cent higher at 74,736.68 levels.

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 750 pts; Nifty at 22,740; Financials, Auto, FMCG, IT, Metal gain 1%

ipo listing

PDP Shipping & Projects IPO listing: Shares list at 20% discount on BSE SME

Arisinfra Solutions IPO

Mainboard IPO dry spell ends, Arisinfra Solutions to open on March 20

NSE

Stocks to Watch, March 18: Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd, Vedanta, Tata Motors

| Image: Bloomberg

Market Today, March 18: Nifty levels; Asia, Wall St up; Bajaj Fin in focus

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Coffee Day Enterprises Share price share market Indian equities Indian stock exchanges Indian stock market S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 NSE Nifty50 benchmark index BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListDelhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon