Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India on firm global cues; Asian markets gain
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets are headed for a positive start on Tuesday, amid strong global cues as investors await a likely discussion between the US and Russian presidents.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open on a firm footing on Tuesday, amid strong global cues led by the higher close on Wall Street overnight on the back of strong retail sales data there.
That apart, US President Donald Trump's scheduled discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war later on Tuesday (US time) may also help prop up investors' sentiment. However, the continued selling of Indian equities by foreign institutional investors could provide some downside risk to the markets.
At 7:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,747, more than 150 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close of 22,584.30.
Meanwhile, according to Shridatta Bhandwaldar, head of equities, Canara Robeco asset management company, earnings growth and a reversal in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows is crucial to market recovery. READ MORE
Elsewhere, equity mutual fund schemes from the top 20 fund houses held 6.8 per cent of their portfolios in cash as of February 28, up from 6.1 per cent in January and 5.9 per cent in December 2024, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. READ MORE
In other news, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) proposed overhaul of open interest (OI) calculation and position limits for index futures and options (F&O) is facing strong opposition from the Futures Industry Association (FIA), a global derivatives market body representing members ranging from clearing corporations to foreign portfolio investors. READ MORE
Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened for the third consecutive trading session on Monday as the dollar index dropped further by 0.2 per cent to 103.5. The rupee appreciated up to 86.76 against the dollar during the day, a three-week high, before reversing some gains to settle at 86.80 per dollar, against the previous close of 87 per dollar. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, PDP Shipping & Projects IPO (BSE SME) will list on the bourses, while Divine Hira Jewellers IPO (NSE SME) and Paradeep Parivahan IPO (BSE SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription window.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Datanomics: More Chinese market access may help counter Trump tariff impact
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's trade deficit could potentially expand by 10 per cent to 20 per cent as the United States, under President Donald Trump's leadership, seeks to recalibrate its trade relationship with India.
To address this challenge, India might explore creative strategies, including urging China to provide greater access to its markets. Despite ongoing efforts, India has yet to achieve significant progress in this regard. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, March 18: Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd, Vedanta, Tata Motors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finserv: The non-banking financial company said it has signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) with Allianz SE to acquire a 26 per cent stake in the two insurance joint ventures for Rs 24,180 crore. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How to trade Nifty on March 18? Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strategy Details: Nifty Short Strangle
Immediate resistance lies at 22,750-22,800, a level that previously acted as support in Jan-Feb 2025, while support lies near 22,200-22,150. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today, March 18: Nifty levels; Asia, Wall St up; Bajaj Fin in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in India will track trends in Asia markets and Wall Street to chart their course on Tuesday, March 18. US President Donald Trump, yet again, reiterated that reciprocal tariffs will go into effect on April 2, 2025. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets gain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region markets rose on Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 1.49 per cent and the broader Topix index gained 1.49 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi rose 0.49 per cent while the small-cap Kosdaq was flat with a negative bias.
Mainland China’s CSI 300 was trading 0.51 per cent higher while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was ahead by 1.6 per cent.
Australia's ASX 200 was trading with gains of 0.16 per cent.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street gains overnight
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks climbed on Monday for the second consequitive session, on the back of strong retail sales data there.
The S&P 500 gained 0.64 per cent to close at 5,675.12, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.31 per cent and ended at 17,808.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also advanced 353.44 points, or 0.85 per cent, to end at 41,841.63.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 7:39 AM IST