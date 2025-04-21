Monday, April 21, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Comeback trail: India retraces path to $5 trillion market capitalisation

Comeback trail: India retraces path to $5 trillion market capitalisation

Over the past one week, India has emerged as the top-performing major market globally

The optimism stems from India’s insulation from global trade disruptions due to its limited goods exports to the US, which account for just 1 per cent of the GDP.

Samie Modak
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

The total market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies crossed $5 trillion for the first time since early January, driven by a record-breaking five-day rally. Over these sessions, the market value of domestic firms surged by nearly half a trillion dollars. However, India’s mcap remains $700 billion below the peak of $5.7 trillion recorded on September 27, 2024. 
Over the past week, India has emerged as the top-performing major market globally. The optimism stems from India’s insulation from global trade disruptions due to its limited goods exports to the US, which account for just 1 per cent of the GDP. The
