Competitive intensity in quick commerce to test Eternal's margins

Eternal reported Q3 FY26 net revenue of Rs 16,300 crore, up 20.7 per cent quarter on quarter and ahead of consensus estimates. Food delivery (FD) net order value (NOV) was Rs 9,840 crore. Blinkit NOV was Rs 13,300 crore, up 120 per cent year on year. In FD, adjusted operating profit as a percentage of NOV was up 10 basis points quarter on quarter at 5.4 per cent. Blinkit reported a contribution margin of 5.5 per cent, compared to 4.6 per cent in Q2 FY26. Adjusted operating profit margin hit breakeven.

Reported EBITDA was Rs 364 crore, translating into a 2.3 per cent operating profit margin, up from 1.8 per cent in Q2. Net profit stood at Rs 102 crore, up 72 per cent year on year. Absolute adjusted operating profit was Rs 531 crore, up from Rs 503 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 4.23 crore in Q3 FY25.

Eternal continues to be the market leader in both FD and quick commerce (QC), and the Blinkit performance is a surprise given that competitive intensity in QC is high and likely to accelerate further. Maintaining QC margins may therefore be difficult and will be a key monitorable. Analysts have also noted that Eternal is no longer reporting gross order value and has moved to NOV, making it harder to assess the extent of discounting.

In other businesses, Hyperpure has also turned positive at the adjusted operating profit level. Management is calling for revenue of $1 billion with margins of 4–5 per cent sometime over the next three years, by helping restaurants run leaner operations and improving sourcing. Management expects net losses to narrow sequentially, with net breakeven over the next four quarters. Eternal could reach a positive net profit margin of 1.6 per cent by Q4 FY27.

FD NOV grew 16.6 per cent year on year, alongside strong monthly transacting customer (MTC) additions during the quarter. FD revenue grew 8 per cent quarter on quarter and 29 per cent year on year, while contribution margin was flat at 10.4 per cent. Management guided for growth to trend towards 20 per cent year on year, driven by likely market share gains.

FD year-on-year growth is guided to trend towards 20 per cent. Growth is being driven by a modest improvement in the demand environment, leading to higher app engagement and increased order volumes. A reduction in the minimum order value for free delivery on gold orders to Rs 99 from Rs 199 increased ordering frequency. Average MTC grew 21 per cent year on year to 24.9 million, compared with 20.5 million in Q3 FY25 and 24.1 million in Q2 FY26.

On Blinkit, management said the ceiling of the QC market is not yet visible, with even mature geographies such as Delhi NCR growing at 55 per cent year on year. Guidance of 3,000 stores by March 2027 assumes continued competitive intensity. If competition moderates, the company would aim for 3,500–4,000 stores by March 2027, implying NOV growth of over 100 per cent year on year.

Competitive intensity increased during the last quarter as rivals moved to zero minimum order values and zero delivery fees, alongside increased discounting. Blinkit opted for profitability over growth, reflected in just 9.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in order volume. Blinkit added 211 net new stores, taking the total store count to 2,027, around 70 stores short of guidance of 2,100. Capital expenditure per store will rise due to warehouse expansion, increased automation and larger store sizes. Net working capital is expected to remain below 18 days, with return on capital employed above 40 per cent.