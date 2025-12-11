Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Costs and capacity cuts prompt downward revision of IndiGo's FY26 profits

Costs and capacity cuts prompt downward revision of IndiGo's FY26 profits

Operational disruptions, higher pilot costs and softer yields hit sentiment

indigo airlines, indigo
premium

Though the stock has been trending down since the start of the month, it ended Thursday’s session with a minor 0.3 per cent uptick to Rs 4,819 per share.

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The severe disruption since the start of December, the cut in daily scheduled flights by 10 per cent, weak revised guidance for the December quarter and expected increase in costs have weighed on the stock price of the country’s largest passenger airline company, InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo.
 
The stock of the market leader, which has nearly two-thirds of the Indian domestic aviation market, is down by 19 per cent since the start of December as brokerages are cautious on the outlook and have sharply cut their earnings estimates for FY26.
 
Though the stock has been trending down since the start
Topics : Market news Stock Analysis Aviation IndiGo
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon