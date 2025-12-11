Costs and capacity cuts prompt downward revision of IndiGo's FY26 profits

The severe disruption since the start of December, the cut in daily scheduled flights by 10 per cent, weak revised guidance for the December quarter and expected increase in costs have weighed on the stock price of the country’s largest passenger airline company, InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo.

The stock of the market leader, which has nearly two-thirds of the Indian domestic aviation market, is down by 19 per cent since the start of December as brokerages are cautious on the outlook and have sharply cut their earnings estimates for FY26.

Though the stock has been trending down since the start