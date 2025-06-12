Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Curbing frauds: Sebi brings more checks for investors via valid UPI handle

Curbing frauds: Sebi brings more checks for investors via valid UPI handle

Investors will be able to authenticate if the entity receiving the payment is a valid entity under the ambit of Sebi

Sebi
premium

The new UPI IDs will be allocated by banks within 90 days after the Sebi circular. The old IDs will be discontinued by intermediaries after 180 days — around mid-December. The three-month window after going live is for a smoother transition.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid rising instances of unregistered entities defrauding investors, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rolled out a new initiative, with the help of National Payments Council of India (NPCI), under which investors will be able to verify if the entity to which they are transferring money is registered with Sebi or not.
 
The new “@valid” handle for registered entities will go live from October 1, 2025. Only registered and authentic entities will be able to secure this handle through banks. All registered intermediaries have been mandated to obtain the new UPI IDs.
 
Which entities can get
Topics : SEBI Sebi norms UPI
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon