Curbing frauds: Sebi brings more checks for investors via valid UPI handle

Amid rising instances of unregistered entities defrauding investors, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rolled out a new initiative, with the help of National Payments Council of India (NPCI), under which investors will be able to verify if the entity to which they are transferring money is registered with Sebi or not.

The new “@valid” handle for registered entities will go live from October 1, 2025. Only registered and authentic entities will be able to secure this handle through banks. All registered intermediaries have been mandated to obtain the new UPI IDs.

Which entities can get