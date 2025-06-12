ECBs ease to $2.91 billion in April after March surge, shows RBI data

After surging past $10 billion in March 2025, proposals by Indian firms to raise funds through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) moderated to $2.91 billion in April 2025, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed ECB intents worth $11.04 billion in March 2025.
Of the intents filed in April, the amount under the automatic route stood at $1.90 billion, while the approval route accounted for $1.01 billion, according to RBI data.
Among the prominent firms that filed intent in April was Shriram Finance, under the automatic route, for $830 million for on-lending or sub-lending operations. The funds, to be raised from the international financial market, have a maturity of three years.
Among other finance companies, SMFG India Credit Company Ltd filed an intent to raise around $208 million from a foreign collaborator/equity holder, also with a three-year maturity.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, a state-owned financial services entity, filed to raise about $180 million. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, an air transport operator, filed an ECB intent for $106 million to import capital goods. The funding from the leasing company has a maturity of 145 months, RBI data showed.
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemicals and botanical products, filed an ECB intent worth $151 million. The funding from commercial banks has a maturity of 60 months.
Total ECB filings in FY25 stood at $61.18 billion, up from $48.81 billion in FY24 and $25.98 billion in FY23, according to data sourced by the Business Standard Research Bureau from the RBI and Bloomberg.
Net ECB inflows were $25.1 billion in FY25, nearly three times the level recorded a year ago. Over 42 per cent of the total ECBs raised during 2024–25 were intended for capital expenditure (capex), including on-lending and sub-lending for capex, according to the “State of the Economy” report in the RBI’s bulletin (May 2025).