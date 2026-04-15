Dabur faces growth headwinds as rural demand, costs cloud outlook

The immediate worry is the impact of multiple headwinds on rural demand. Analysts at Systematix Research, led by Dhananjay Sinha, point out that the country’s rural economy faces twin risks of a monsoon deficiency and sharply rising input costs in 2026, threatening agricultural output, farm incomes, rural demand, and food inflation.

Macquarie Research believes that a weak monsoon and fertiliser availability could put rural demand at risk and hurt volume growth. Rural sales salience is highest for Dabur at 45–50 per cent, followed by Britannia at 40–45 per cent. Nestlé has the lowest rural exposure at 20 per cent. The brokerage remains cautious on rural-focused plays such as Dabur and Britannia.

Compounding the weather risk is the ongoing US–Iran conflict, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for fertilisers, raw materials (ammonia, phosphoric acid, sulphur, natural gas/liquefied natural gas), and fuel. This has led to sharp increases in global fertiliser and input prices, supply-chain disruptions, and higher costs for Indian farmers and manufacturers.

While there has already been an impact on fertiliser volumes and margins in Q4, the real challenge is expected from the first quarter (April–June/Q1) of 2026–27 onwards, during the kharif planting season, says Systematix Research. It expects softer rural demand for consumer companies, with commodity cost inflation affecting demand, pricing, and margins.

Apart from rural demand and commodity inflation, the company also faces pressure on international sales due to its presence in West Asia. West Asia is its largest market outside India, with the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region accounting for 8 per cent of consolidated revenue. Major categories include hair care, oral care, skin care, healthcare, and food. In export markets, supply constraints, order cancellations, higher freight, and insurance costs are expected to reflect as early as Q4FY26, brokerages say.

For Q4, Dabur’s consolidated revenue is likely to grow in the mid-single digits, led by high single-digit growth in the India FMCG business, while the international business is expected to remain muted with low single-digit growth. While West Asia will be impacted by the Iran war, other markets such as Türkiye, Bangladesh, and the UK have performed well and are likely to grow at double digits in constant currency terms.

Although domestic macroeconomic indicators point to a gradual recovery in consumption, persistent execution challenges keep Motilal Oswal Research cautious. Factoring in near-term headwinds in Dabur’s international markets, the brokerage has cut its earnings per share estimates by 2–3 per cent.