Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Analysts cautious on Dabur stock, but growth outlook remains strong

Analysts cautious on Dabur stock, but growth outlook remains strong

Despite muted earnings in Q1FY26, analysts remain cautious on Dabur stock. However, there is potential for outperformance as earnings growth recovers in the coming quarters

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.
premium

Low taxes, liquidity easing, better monsoons, and a fall in some raw material costs could lead to a recovery.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has seen deratings due to weak earnings, and the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26 may mark the fourth consecutive quarter of muted earnings. The average P/E valuations for FMCG stocks are below the long-term mean.
 
Low taxes, liquidity easing, better monsoons, and a fall in some raw material costs could lead to a recovery. Overall demand remained stressed in Q1FY26, but FMCG players have taken price hikes to manage inflationary pressures. Volume growth is likely to be moderate, similar to the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). Gross margin pressure is also expected
Topics : The Compass FMCG sector FMCG stocks FMCG companies
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon