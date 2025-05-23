Datanomics: 1 in 4 listed CPSUs fall short of Sebi's 25% shareholding norm

Listed firms in India are required to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norm, which mandates that at least 25 per cent of their equity shares be held by the public or non-promoters. The companies have to do so within three to five years of their listing, depending on their market capitalisation.

However, central public sector units (CPSUs) and financial institutions have been given a relaxed timeline to do so. They are now required to adhere to the minimum public holding norm by 1 August 2026. The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which