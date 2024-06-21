Demand triggers remain strong for Cummins India, Kirloskar Oil Engines

Genset demand has been strong through Q1FY25. Inventory for CPCB 2 sets is exhausted and there are good sales for CPCB IV+ sets ahead of CPCB IV+ norm implementation in July. Companies like Cummins India (KKC) and Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) are looking to market their CPCB 4+ portfolios.

The genset market is worth around Rs 10,000 crore, split into three roughly equal segments across Low horsepower or LHP, midrange, and High HP (HHP). Demand is stronger across low-to-mid ranges. Overall demand may moderate in July-Sep'24 due to pre-buying and seasonal factors.

KKC, KOEL, and Mahindra Powerol